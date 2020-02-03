bank robbery

Market Street Wells Fargo bank branch robbed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officers are asking for the public's help with identifying a robbery suspect who they say held up a Wells Fargo Bank in Center City Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured a clear picture of the suspect.

Officials said the man handed a demand note to a teller at the bank branch along the 800 block of Market Street claiming he had a gun, but he never showed a weapon.

Police said the man got away with undisclosed amount of cash.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.
