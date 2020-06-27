Banner plane crashes into water off New Jersey coast

SURF CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A banner plane crash-landed into the ocean off the coast of Ocean County, New Jersey, Action News has learned.
Officials say it happened near the 13th Street beach in Surf City just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Authorities tell Action News that the pilot was rescued by lifeguards and taken to the hospital. The pilot's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the investigation.
