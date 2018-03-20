St. Joe's student Dombroski not drunk before disappearance, bar owner says

EMBED </>More Videos

Bar owner: St. Joe's student not drunk before disappearance. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

HAMILTON, Bermuda (WPVI) --
A Bermuda bar owner says a Pennsylvania student did not appear to be drunk before he disappeared.

Mark Dombroski, 19, was found dead Monday at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park on the island territory.
Loved ones mourn SJU freshman
Bermuda police confirm they have found the body of missing St. Joseph's University student Mark Dombroski; no cause of death has been announced.


Frank Arnold, owner of the Dog House bar, says Dombroski "was not sober, but he was not intoxicated."

He says that Dombroski's parents had been to the bar on Sunday to look through hours of closed-circuit television footage.

A cause of death has not been released and forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found.

Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsst. joseph's universitymissing manphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SJU student found dead in Bermuda after intense search
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News