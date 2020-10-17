2020 presidential election

Fmr. President Barack Obama to hold drive-in car rally for Joe Biden in Philadelphia today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Joe Biden by holding a drive-in car rally in Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that Obama will travel to Philly on Oct. 21 to campaign on behalf of the former vice president and Senator Kamala Harris.

The campaign says, "President Obama will hold a drive-in car rally and encourage Pennsylvanians to make their plans to vote early."

The event will be held in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park, according to Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials.

RELATED: VOTE 2020 Resources for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

Last week, an aide to Obama told ABC News, "President Obama plans to hit the trail soon, in addition to all the other activities he's undertaken all year in support of electing VP Biden - as he's said, we all have to do everything we can to win on November 3."

SEE ALSO: President Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump faced uncommitted voters head-on in a 90-minute town hall special hosted by ABC News from the battleground state of Pennsylvania.



Obama has participated in several fundraisers on behalf of Biden's campaign and gave a primetime speech during the Democratic National Convention at the Museum of the American Revolution in which he excoriated President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and extolled Biden's leadership.
EMBED More News Videos

Former Pres. Barack Obama speaks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19.



The former president has yet to travel to any of the traditional battleground states to campaign for Biden, mostly due to the greatly reduced in-person footprint the former vice president's team has stuck to amid the ongoing pandemic.
Despite the pared-back on-the-ground presence, Democrats have remained eager to include the widely popular Obama in their messaging as they look to increase turnout, especially with most states already in the process of voting.

In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Democratic National Convention via AP



A week ago, the Democratic National Committee also released a video featuring Obama that encourages voters to learn about their options for voting with state-specific videos across 24 states, including key battlegrounds.

"So much is at stake in this election - from getting the pandemic under control to building a fairer economy to taking on climate change to protecting our health care," Obama says in the video. "History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important."

RELATED: Joe Biden faces voters in Philadelphia, President Trump faces voters in Miami

EMBED More News Videos

While the former vice president was in Philly, the president was in Miami.


Asked about Obama's involvement as he was boarding his campaign plane en route to Florida last Tuesday, Biden told reporters that he believes his former boss is "doing enough" to support his campaign.

"He's doing enough for our campaign, he'll be out on the trail, and he's doing well," Biden said on the tarmac in New Castle, Delaware.

Biden has upped the pace of his travel in recent days, campaigning in Ohio on Monday and last week visiting Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all states that could prove key to a victory in the Electoral College.

-----

ABC News' John Verhovek Kendall Karson contributed to this report.
