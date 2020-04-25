Barbershops pay it forward in stylish fashion

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
AccuWeather: Dreary Sunday
Driver in crash may have passed out from wearing N95 mask too long: Police
Pa. residents report issues while filing for unemployment
Adam Joseph's Berry Blast - For kids and adults!
Show More
Man shot in the head in Salem, NJ
2 men in serious condition after Philly shooting
NJ tops 105,000 total COVID-19 cases
Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 200,000
Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan
More TOP STORIES News