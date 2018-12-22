Barn destroyed by fire in Montgomery County

Firefighters have been busy getting a fire that destroyed a barn in Montgomery County under control.Smoke could be seen billowing from the structure.The fire started just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Lutheran Road near Swamp Pike in New Hanover Township.At least one car parked near the barn was burned.There were no reports of any injuries.Investigators think the barn was just being used for storage.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.------