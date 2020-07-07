Man in custody after Philadelphia police, SWAT team respond to barricade situation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police responded to reports of a barricade situation in the 3200 block of Defense Terrace in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 12:40 p.m. in reference to a man waving two guns around.

When officers arrived, they saw a man run into a home with a child and a woman inside. Police said the man was seen grabbing his waistband and a barricade was declared at about 1:30 p.m.

At about 2:40 p.m., police said the child and woman were out of the home, but the man was still inside.

The man was taken into custody and no one was injured, authorities said.

A SWAT team was on scene and was clearing the house.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimebarricadephiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey adds Delaware to 14-day quarantine list
School District of Philadelphia releases results of reopening survey
Chart shows activities that put you most at risk for COVID-19
Phillies confirm Kingery, others tested positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Humid With A Few More Storms
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he doesn't hate Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages
Show More
Long lines form at MVC sites across NJ on first day of reopening
Eagles season ticket holders can opt-out, get refund
Investigation: Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather hits Delaware Valley
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News