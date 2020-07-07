Man in custody after Philadelphia police, SWAT team respond to barricade situation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police responded to reports of a barricade situation in the 3200 block of Defense Terrace in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 12:40 p.m. in reference to a man waving two guns around.When officers arrived, they saw a man run into a home with a child and a woman inside. Police said the man was seen grabbing his waistband and a barricade was declared at about 1:30 p.m.At about 2:40 p.m., police said the child and woman were out of the home, but the man was still inside.The man was taken into custody and no one was injured, authorities said.A SWAT team was on scene and was clearing the house.