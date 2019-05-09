'They left me to die': Baseball umpire struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He was on his way to umpire a kids baseball game but he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver and never made it.Now, he's in the hospital with debilitating injuries and wondering if he will ever be able to umpire again.Ed DeJesus, 60, groans in pain in his hospital bed with broken ribs, a broken collarbone, head injuries, scrapes and bruises."I couldn't believe that I couldn't move, I couldn't do anything. I'm struggling to move around," said DeJesus from his hospital bed.It was about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when DeJesus was crossing the street at 17th near Fitzwater. He was on his way to the Marian Anderson rec center to umpire a baseball game for 10-year-olds.Rec center leader Steve Bandura says, "We were waiting for the umpire, the umpire never showed. I called the assigner, he was calling the ump and got no answer."Staff at the rec center had no idea DeJesus had been struck by a hit-and-run driver."The next thing you know is I woke up in the hospital," said DeJesus. "I don't remember anything."It wasn't until later that DeJesus was told what happened to him."They left me to die. That's what they did, they left me to die," said DeJesus.Officials say DeJesus has been umpiring at the rec center for about 10 years now."Ed's a great guy, he's been here for a long time," said Bandura. "His grandson played in the program as well, and I can't believe that it was a hit-and-run and nobody would stop after," he added.Already struggling with congestive heart failure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, now DeJesus is having to deal with severe pain from the injuries he suffered.Police have few leads in the investigation. They're hoping someone may have information that could lead them to the hit-and-run driver.If you have any information you're asked to call 215-686-TIPS.