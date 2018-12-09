Baskin-Robbins worker fights off robber

A worker got the scoop on a robber who has been targeting Baskin-Robbins stores in the state of Washington.
Surveillance video from November 25th shows the suspect threatening the two employees with a knife.
When the suspect put the knife down to reach into the cash register, one worker grabbed the weapon and confronted the suspect.
The suspect eventually ran off with $6.
Neither employee was injured.
The suspect remains on the loose.
