Baskin-Robbins worker fights off robber

Baskin-Robbins worker fights off robber. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

A worker got the scoop on a robber who has been targeting Baskin-Robbins stores in the state of Washington.

Surveillance video from November 25th shows the suspect threatening the two employees with a knife.

When the suspect put the knife down to reach into the cash register, one worker grabbed the weapon and confronted the suspect.

The suspect eventually ran off with $6.

Neither employee was injured.

The suspect remains on the loose.

