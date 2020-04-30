Amish family swept away: 4 children killed, 1 missing after current overturns horse-drawn buggy in Kentucky, police say

Four Amish children were killed and one is missing after the horse-drawn buggy they were in overturned in a current.

BATH COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge.

Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky, State Police said in a statement. The adult in the buggy was able to make it to the bank of the stream and call for help, police said.

The four siblings were found and pronounced dead by a coroner's office on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies were continuing to search Thursday for the last missing child.

Missi Mosley and her boyfriend told WYMT-TV that they rushed to the scene on their ATV after hearing the call go out on the scanner.

"It was devastating," Mosley said. "The waters are so swift and the rain was pouring down. It was just a somber feeling."
