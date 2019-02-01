Batman tech? New non-lethal restraining device

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the latest crime-fighting tools looks like something straight from Batman's utility belt.

One of the latest crime-fighting tools looks like something straight from Batman's utility belt.

It's a new restraint device that police can use instead of guns and tasers.

The BolaWrap 100 looks much like an electric razor but sounds like handgun when fired.

It wraps around the body entangles your clothing to restrict movement of the arms and legs.

Proponents say it lessens the chance of injury or aggression.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policebatmantechnologyself-defensebig talkers
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Light Snow Moves Out, Temperature Rebound This Weekend
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
Standoff prompts large police response in New Castle
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett breaks silence on attack
Show More
New Jersey taking Friday snow in stride
2 fmr. convicted Philly politicians speak on Dougherty, Henon
'Fiji Water Girl' files lawsuit against Fiji Water
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
Students, workers bundle up to cope with bitter cold
More News