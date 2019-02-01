Batman tech? New non-lethal restraining device

One of the latest crime-fighting tools looks like something straight from Batman's utility belt.
It's a new restraint device that police can use instead of guns and tasers.
The BolaWrap 100 looks much like an electric razor but sounds like handgun when fired.
It wraps around the body entangles your clothing to restrict movement of the arms and legs.
Proponents say it lessens the chance of injury or aggression.
