BBQ, burgers, beer and Caribbean food all part of Pottstown's Main Street draw

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Pottstown's Main Street draws foodies

Pottstown offers a walkable Main Street destination in Montgomery County. With a growing restaurant scene that includes authentic Caribbean food at Welcome to the Avenue, award-winning burgers at Sizzle, craft beers and bbq at J.J. Ratigan and a host of other options. If your looking for a fun activity you can try your hand at axe throwing at Splitting Edge Axes. For those looking for a bargain, Once Upon Time Consignment Boutique is a collection of designer brands for a fraction of the cost.

Welcome ot the Avenue | Facebook | Instagram

107 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

J.J. Ratigan Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

227 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Splitting Edge Axe Throwing | Facebook | Instagram

225 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Once Upon a Time Consignment Boutique | Facebook | Instagram

254 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Sizzle | Facebook | Instagram

Inside the High Street Terminal

300 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employee killed inside cellphone store identified; suspect sought
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Gov. Murphy says all NJ students will be back in the classroom this fall
Outdoor mask mandate lifted in NJ, but indoor mask rules remain
Crews battle wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Washington's Kerrigan signing with Eagles
Tax Day: Local CPA has advice for filing taxes, extension
Show More
COVID capacity limits on SEPTA will be removed June 1
Biden says US will share more COVID vaccines globally
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Bus driver says students were heroes when armed man hijacked bus
Gathering limits in Pennsylvania increase today | What that means to you
More TOP STORIES News