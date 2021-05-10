be kind

'Be Kind:' Hatboro-Horsham students complete 'Random Acts of Kindness Calendar'

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," teachers in Montgomery County are sharing a life lesson in generosity and goodwill.

Nicole Miletto and Gayle Marnielli challenged students at Keith Valley Middle School in the Hatboro-Horsham School District to complete random acts of kindness for their family, friends and community.

Then, the teachers returned the favor!

The 6th graders completed monthly 'Random Acts of Kindness Calendars' to keep track of their kind gestures like 'hold the door for someone' and 'forgive someone.'

One student was so committed to the project that she created her own calendar after misplacing the original copy.



The teachers were so impressed with the students that they surprised their class after school with gift bags and homemade signs.

