be kind

Be Kind: Kindness calendar brings community together

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: Community calendar in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new campaign in Chester County is encouraging everyone in the community to be kind.

Dolores Winston is the community program superintendent of Phoenixville.

She is leading the charge with a Kindness Calendar.

Each day of the week is dedicated to a different cause.

Fridays are reserved for essential workers.

Winston posts photos of her visits to frontline heroes on Facebook.

"I get a nice little card. I put a nice little gift card in there, and I thank them for their service," Winston said.

Winston leads the borough's "Communities That Care" program.

Families can purchase lawn signs that read "Together We Can Raise the Village" to show their support.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphoenixville boroughfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
8th grader from South Jersey builds prosthetic arm for friend
Fmr. agent from Delco who helped thwart intruder starts K9 nonprofit
NJ aviation team helps paralyzed dog find forever home
Be Kind: 8-year-old auctions hog to raise money for sick friend
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News