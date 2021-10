Be Kind: Kindness calendar brings community together

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new campaign in Chester County is encouraging everyone in the community to be kind.Dolores Winston is the community program superintendent of Phoenixville.She is leading the charge with a Kindness Calendar Each day of the week is dedicated to a different cause.Fridays are reserved for essential workers.Winston posts photos of her visits to frontline heroes on Facebook "I get a nice little card. I put a nice little gift card in there, and I thank them for their service," Winston said.Winston leads the borough's "Communities That Care" program.Families can purchase lawn signs that read "Together We Can Raise the Village" to show their support.