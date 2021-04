PHILADELPHIA -- A local Boy Scout is showing others how to be kind through his Eagle Scout project.Seventeen-year-old Brendan Thompson made a delivery to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children on Wednesday.The Devon Prep senior collected book donations for the young patients' reading corner.He also supplied the facility with over 500 new children's cloth face masks.Thompson has been with his troop in Devon for seven years and hopes to rise to Eagle Scout, which is the organization's highest rank.