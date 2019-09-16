Beached whale on Ocean City, Maryland shoreline has died

OCEAN CITY, Maryland -- A beached whale that initially drew a large crowd of Maryland oceanfront onlookers is dead.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore sent a team to Ocean City on Sunday morning to assess the condition of the juvenile sperm whale.

The aquarium said in an afternoon news release that aquarium veterinarians determined the whale has died. It says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Ocean City police will remove the animal from the beach. The department will perform a necropsy to determine what happened.

The small whale was reported stranded just before 7 a.m. outside the High Point South condominium complex.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whalebeachesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Workers picket outside GM distribution center in Langhorne
Student hurt after stabbing on campus of Lincoln University
AccuWeather: Warm, mainly dry today
Witness says baby pulled from Wildwood deck collapse
Company that made billions selling OxyContin files for bankruptcy protection
Jones scores late TD, leads Falcons past Eagles 24-20
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Show More
Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia
Philly police investigating after car slams into high school
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Eagles fans pack Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia
Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand'
More TOP STORIES News