Bear Creek Mountain Resort makes a splash with world's largest slip-n-slide

By Natalie Jason
World's largest slip-n-slide coming to Lehigh valley

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Starting next week, you'll have until Labor Day to hit the ski slopes ... summertime style.

Slide The Slopes is a new adventure set to travel the country's best ski resorts with giant water slides, and Lehigh Valley's Bear Creek Mountain Resort is one of the first stops.

Using the resort's chairlift and magic carpet, riders can go to the top of the mountain, then cruise down on any of up to 20 slides set up with varying lengths.

Each rider has their own lane, and the inflated slides are cushioned with air, similar to how a bounce house achieves a rigid-but-soft structure. The slides will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, July 16-Sept. 6.


Bear Creek Mountain Resort | Facebook | Instagram
101 Doe Mountain Lane, Macungie, PA 18062

610-682-7100

Slide the Slopes | Instagram
833-756-7371
July 16-Sept. 6 | Wed-Sun, 2-7pm
