Neighbor jumps into action in Delaware fire that injured 7 people, including 2 critically

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a woman in a house fire in Bear, Delaware on Saturday night.Firefighters were called to the unit block of Barrister Court around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.Officials said six people were injured from inside the home, including two critically."At some point, I noticed the screams were more serious," said Michael Rabb who reacted in just seconds when he saw his neighbor's house on fire while letting his dog out."I just bolted out the back towards the fire. There were neighbors at the scene, some were trying to douse the fires. The others were trying to get one of the residents out of the home," added Rabb.Rabb says he found a woman right by the door and pulled her out. The woman and her husband are currently listed in critical condition."We pulled the woman out the house, it appeared it was going to collapse," he said.Rabb, who was also injured in the fire, says he didn't act alone. Another good Samaritan was also treated for smoke inhalation."This was truly neighbors helping neighbors. It wasn't one person, it was a group of people that decided this family needed help," Rabb said.The fire still under investigation.Michael Chionchio, the assistant state fire marshal for Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, said he estimates around $300,000 worth in damages to the house.