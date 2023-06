Large black bear spotted in tree in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A large black bear was spotted in a tree on Friday morning in a residential part of Northeast Washington, D.C.

Police tweeted that officers were monitoring the bear beginning at about 7:30 a.m.

At about 9:50 a.m. the bear climbed down from the tree.

There are continued road closures in the area, police said.

Animal Care and Control is responding.