Bed Bath & Beyond in Plymouth Meeting among 63 stores closing

The store at 2410 Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting will be closing.
USA Today first reported the closures.
The news comes after the retailer announced in July that it would close roughly 200 stores, mainly Bed Bath & Beyond stores, over the next two years. The store chain also said last month that it would eliminate 2,800 jobs as it tries to streamline its operations and shore up its finances.
The store chain, which also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values, had a total of 1,478 stores as of May 30. Some 955 of those are Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
The company says the store closures are an "important step" in its effort "to create a sustainable, durable business." Bed Bath & Beyond is set to report second-quarter fiscal earnings on October 1.
Here's the list of 63 store locations set to close by the end of the year.
Alabama:
1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham
300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster
Arizona:
10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix
California:
39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont
10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton
12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville
21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry
6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma
2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles
Colorado:
4735 29th Street, in Greeley
23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora
Connecticut:
13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,
1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford
1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington
1914 East Street, in Torrington
Florida:
5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry
11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines
10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie
Georgia:
6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville
Illinois:
203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park
2838 North Broadway, in Chicago
2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb
734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook
Indiana:
8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis
2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville
280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington
6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis
Kentucky:
3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington
Louisiana:
901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey
Maryland:
558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg
7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover
2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury
Maine:
730 Center Street, in Auburn
Michigan:
3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park
Missouri:
8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City
North Carolina:
8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord
6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh
Nebraska:
5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln
New Jersey:
4075 Route 9, in Howell
202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway
New York:
3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester
410 E. 61st Street, in New York
2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island
21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown
3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse
40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing
Ohio:
1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland
1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington
2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek
1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus
Oregon:
719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham
Pennsylvania:
2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting
Tennessee:
211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville
Texas:
9333 Research Blvd, in Austin
853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst
7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga
5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City
Utah:
2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton
7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan
Virginia:
900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington
Washington:
1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett
Wisconsin:
605 Main Street, in Brookfield
West Virginia:
172 Retail Commons Parkway, in Martinsburg
