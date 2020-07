WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Four people were shot in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened on the 1100 block of Beech Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Arriving officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.Police said a fourth victim showed up at the hospital later.Their conditions have not been released.The Action Cam showed a car was shot out at the scene.There is no word on suspects or a motive.