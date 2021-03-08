Traffic

Tractor-trailer overturns, spills load at base of Ben Franklin Bridge in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First responders are on the scene of a mess on the westbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge after a tractor-trailer flipped over on Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the Old City side of the bridge.

The trapped driver was pulled out of the truck around 11:30 a.m. We are still waiting for word on injuries.

Right now, one of the westbound lanes is closed. The two others are open.

It appears the truck was carrying some type of produce.

Officials are warning drivers to expect delays heading into the city.

It's not clear what caused the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficold city (philadelphia)tractor trailertruck crash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Federal courthouse in Center City evacuated after threat
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
AccuWeather: Chilly today, but big warm-up starts tomorrow
Show More
Some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students return to in-person learning
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
3 killed in Upper Saucon Twp. crash have ties to DeSales University
Flyers fans return to Wells Fargo Center
More TOP STORIES News