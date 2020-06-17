Officials continue to monitor, negotiate with those living in encampment along Ben Franklin Parkway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6250380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Encampment protest grows in Center City, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An encampment is growing along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The group says it has set up dozens of tents to shine a light on homelessness in the city and the Black Lives Matter Movement."If you have a city who refuses to provide viable and sustainable options for unhoused people to go to, there should be no reason that you should be able to enforce any laws pertaining to trespassing or pertaining to private property when people are simply trying to setup a tent and sleep," said Indigo, a volunteer with Occupy PHA."We are just here to demand that they step up to the plate. We are not asking to pull anything out of a hat. Use what you have to deal with the issue because these are living breathing human beings. That will not disappear," said Jennifer Bennetch, founder of Occupy PHA.In a past statement, the city said:In an updated statement the city says:"We are the ones that have been thrown to the side and given up on and it's time for the city to come together and help us," said Leonard Flowers, an encampment resident.Those who've been living in the encampment for over a week say unless their demands are met they are not leaving. They say if the city moves them out by force, they will just set up in another location.Protestors claim about 100 people are living in the makeshift community. Some neighbors say they have concerns about cleanliness, noise and safety. Those in the encampment say they are not looking for a handout but a fair chance at a better life."We want to echo the demands that the Philadelphia police department is defunded and divested and that money is then transferred into creating low-income affordable housing for people on an equal basis so they can go and live a sustainable life," said encampment resident Indigo.It's not clear how long the group plans to occupy the encampment along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.