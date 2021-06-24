Trade him, fix him?: What the Sixers should do with Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sixers are at a crossroad. And standing in that intersection is Ben Simmons.What do they do with the All-Star guard while their other star, Joel Embiid, is in the prime of his career?Simmons shrunk in that playoff loss to Atlanta.That dunk he passed up late in Game 7 was the most damning play -- but there were plenty of other issues.Here's one: Simmons' lack of aggressiveness late in games. In the 4th quarters of Games 4, 5, 6 and 7 combined, Simmons didn't attempt a single shot.Here's another: Simmons missed 30 free throws in the series, shooting a miserable 33% from the line.But coach Doc Rivers feels Simmons' deficiencies are fixable.But is it really?Perhaps.Or the Sixers could move on and trade Simmons.Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey would not directly comment on a possible trade -- but he did say he would do whatever he could to improve the roster.And he conceded, this roster -- as currently constructed -- is not good enough.This will be an interesting - and perhaps franchise-defining off-season for the Sixers.