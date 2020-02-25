Sixers' Ben Simmons out for at least two weeks for lower back injury

#BREAKING - Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with "nerve impingement" in his back and will be re-evaluated in approximately 2 weeks 😬 pic.twitter.com/MtqYCfxAKJ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) February 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will be re-evaluated in two weeks for a nerve impingement in his lower back, but there's little expectation he'll be ready to return to the lineup that soon, sources tell ESPN.While there's no timeline for a Simmons return, an evaluation in two weeks is more of an initial benchmark date than an expectation of a quick return to the lineup, sources said.Doctors are hopeful treatment can drive improvement, but the Sixers are preparing to play without him, sources said.Simmons played less than five minutes in Philadelphia's loss to the Bucks on Saturday night before exiting with back soreness. He also missed Thursday's overtime win at home versus the Brooklyn Nets with lower back tightness and Monday night's game against Atlanta.Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists this season.