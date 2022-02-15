Ben Simmons uncertain of timetable for Brooklyn Nets debut, hopes to play March 10 vs. 76ers

BROOKLYN, New York -- Ben Simmons does not have a timetable for his Nets debut but hopes to be ready to play by March 10 when Brooklyn visits his former team, the 76ers.
Simmons discussed his future with the Nets and his exit from the 76ers for the first time Tuesday, five days after the blockbuster trade that sent the three-time All-Star from Philadelphia to Brooklyn for James Harden.
Although he acknowledged he doesn't "have a date yet" for when he will play for the Nets, Simmons said he's "starting to ramp it up" to get into game-playing shape.
Simmons held out of the Sixers' training camp last fall amid his request to be traded and has not played in a game this season, citing his mental health.
The Nets have two games remaining -- a home game Wednesday against the Knicks followed by a road game the following day against the Wizards -- before the All-Star break. Brooklyn resumes play after the break on Feb. 24 with a home game against the Celtics.
Simmons thanked the Sixers organization and fans for their support during his six-plus seasons in Philadelphia but did not reveal specific reasons for the deterioration of his relationship with the franchise that selected him No. 1 overall in the 2016 NBA draft. He said he talked to Sixers coach Doc Rivers, general manager Elton Brand and forward Tobias Harris after the trade but has not spoken with star center Joel Embiid.
Simmons also said he's excited to join forces in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, saying the star trio "is going to be scary."
