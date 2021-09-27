Philadelphia 76ers

After requesting offseason trade, Ben Simmons won't be to 76ers training camp

Coach Doc Rivers said no one has defended Simmons more than he has.
PHILADELPHIA -- As expected, Ben Simmons will not report to the Philadelphia 76ers when they open training camp on Tuesday.

Team President Daryl Morey said there's still hope Simmons will return at some point to the Sixers. Coach Doc Rivers said no one has defended Simmons more than he has and will enter camp "with hopes that we do have Ben at some point."

Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft and a three-time All-Star, requested a trade in the offseason. He took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers' second-round exit in last season's playoffs. He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the postseason and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.

Simmons has $147 million and four years left on his contract. Simmons could be suspended or fined each day he misses camp.

