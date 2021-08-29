charity

'Ben to the Shore' event attracts thousands of bikers, raises money for Families Behind the Badge

The 65-mile bike ride benefits the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over 2,000 bikers participated in the 34th Annual "Ben to the Shore" event Sunday morning.

Organizers say they've already reached the goal of $1,000,000.

Last year, the bike ride was virtual because of the pandemic, so the group was very excited to meet in person Sunday morning and start their ride.

"We're just really thrilled that this year we'll be back supporting all of those great children's charities that we do every year and benefit the survivors of fallen police, fire and EMS workers," said Joe Sullivan, President of Families Behind the Badge.

One of the teams participating was honoring fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Erin Tokley, who died of COVID-19.

He spent 24 years with the police department.

The 34-member team raised over $35,000 for Families Behind the Badge.



