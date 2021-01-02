fire

Fire at Bensalem apartments displaces 10 residents

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Approximately 10 people are displaced after an early morning fire damaged several apartments in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Firefighters were called around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the Village Square Apartments on the 600 block of Magnolia Court.

Flames were emanating from an apartment on the first floor and spread to one on the second floor.

Two other units suffered smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
