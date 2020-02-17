Hotel explosion leaves 2 hurt in Bensalem Township: Officials

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people suffered minor injuries after a hotel explosion in Bensalem Township on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Extend Stay of America on Tillman Drive, officials said.

Authorities say two people suffered minor injuries after an explosion inside the hotel room.

The hotel has since reopened.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
