Bensalem man charged with killing roommate after 'pig' comment, police say

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bensalem man has been charged with shooting and killing his roommate.Police say 40-year-old Gregory Hylton called 911 last night saying he had accidentally shot 25-year-old Sharif Simpson.The victim's body was found inside a bedroom of their unit at the Creekside Apartments.Hylton told investigators they had an argument after Hylton called Simpson a "pig" for leaving a bag of fast food on their couch.