Bensalem man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Months after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Middletown Township, Bucks County, authorities have made an arrest in the case.John Bik, 53, of Bensalem, is charged with murder in connection to the Nov. 30 collision that killed 71-year-old James Ogborn.Police say Bik was driving more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit when he hit the victim with his truck on East Lincoln Highway.Ogborn was transported to the hospital where he later died.-----