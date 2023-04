Investigators say two thieves shattered a glass door, made their way to the refrigerators and ran off with the frozen drinks.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thirsty burglars broke into a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania earlier this month. But the burglars didn't want cash, they wanted slushies.

The crime was caught on surveillance video from the Bensalem Beer and Soda on April 7 at about 3:30 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the thieves is asked to call police at 215-633-3719.