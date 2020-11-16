Education

Bensalem School District students start back on hybrid learning schedule

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With safety precautions in place, Bensalem Township School District students were able to get inside their classrooms on Monday for the first time in months.

"It's amazing to see the smiles on their face," said Lana Judy, principal of Struble Elementary.

A school district spokesperson said 75% of district students chose the hybrid model and 25% selected remote learning.

"Our world is different, so school is different right now, and learning is different for everyone. So change is inevitable, and we learn and grow from change," said Principal Judy.

At Struble and other schools across the district, protocols are in place including masks and daily self-screenings. Distancing dots are painted on the sidewalk outside the elementary school.
"As you can see, we have dots on the sidewalk. We have signs on the floor inside. We have not as many desks in the classroom," said Principal Judy.

Last week, Bucks County's heath director advised school districts not to cancel in-person classes, which came as a relief to many families across the district.

Eighth grader Gael Gonzalez noted of an upside to hybrid, "Well, we're not on the computer every day."

As for Bensalem resident Jennifer Lopez, her younger brother selected the hybrid option and she feels conflicted.

"Probably a lot of kids are going to get sick, but at the same time, it's horrible because they're not really learning that well in online school," she said.
Others are opting to keep kids home.

"My son is going to stay home," said parent Stephanie Fleurziard. "I think everybody should be on lockdown, to tell you the truth."

All students will learn remotely on Wednesdays, so the buildings can undergo deep cleaning.
