Bensalem Township elementary school aid charged with sexually assaulting children

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Anthony Troupe is in a Bucks County prison after he allegedly sexually assaulted two children, including one as young as three years old.Troupe, 33, is accused of raping a child, corruption of minors, and other related offenses."This all started with a child pornography case back on March 16. When he was arrested for over 50 images, which we believe there may be more than one thousand images on his computers and in cyberspace," said Fred Harran, director of public safety for The Bensalem Township Police.Troupe was a special education assistant at Hallowell Elementary School in Horsham, Bucks County, in February 2020 and again in September 2020.A spokesperson for the Hatboro Horsham School District said he was terminated after his arrest on March 16 and was contracted through a company called 'Substitute Teacher Service Inc.'Action News reached out to the third-party company but has yet heard back."We don't believe there are any victims there, but we do believe that there's a possibility of other victims either in Bucks or Montgomery County or even in Carbon County," said Harran. "He's had other residences in Bucks County."In a statement, a spokesperson for the Hatboro Horsham School District said, "We have no knowledge of any crime committed at the district or involving our students. The district has been in contact with the families of students to whom Troupe was directly assigned."Police add the suspect advertised himself as a babysitter and believe there could be more victims."This is crazy. This guy has gone through any means to try to get in the company of young children," said Harran. "We're asking for the public's help if any child was in his care. If a child may be said something to you and wasn't really sure, give us a call. Let us talk to that child."Troupe is being held on $1 million bail.Hatboro Horsham School District's full statement:The Hatboro-Horsham School District is committed to the safety and well-being of all students. We are troubled to learn that a special education assistant, Anthony Troupe, has been charged with numerous crimes related to children by the Bensalem Police Department in Bucks County, PA. The District is working closely and collaboratively with law enforcement on this matter. We have no knowledge of any crime committed at the District or involving our students. The District has been in contact with the families of students to whom Troupe was directly assigned.Troupe was not a direct employee of the District but assigned to Hallowell Elementary School through a contracted service, Substitute Teacher Service, Inc. providing specialized learning support. His child abuse clearances were current and in accordance with State law and District policies. Troupe worked at Hallowell during February 2020 and then again beginning in September 2020 until March 16, 2021. The district has terminated his employment based on his arrest.Hatboro-Horsham School District will continue to prioritize the safety of our students through the investigation. We recognize that this is upsetting to our school families and faculty. Counseling services and support will be made available for students and staff. Anyone who has information pertaining to these or other related crimes should contact the Bensalem Police Department, 215-633-3700, or the Horsham Police Department, 215-643-8284.