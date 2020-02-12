Bensalem police search for man who robbed Lincoln Highway Wawa store

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bensalem police are searching for a man who robbed a Wawa store last Friday.

It happened February 7 just before 2:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Police said the suspect first asked to buy gas then demanded the clerk give him $100 from the register.

They said the robber had to stop to gather up some dropped cash but eventually got away.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the age of 20 and 30, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a brown beard. At the time of the incident, he was said to be wearing black and white sneakers, black pants, a black jacket with stripes going down the sleeves and a red hooded sweatshirt.

He was last seen driving a gray, four-door sedan with silver or chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bensalem police.
