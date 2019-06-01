Berks County teacher accused of sexual relationship with student re-arrested

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Berks County teacher who admitted having a sexual relationship with an underage student has been re-arrested.She is accused of continuing to talk with the victim even after pleading guilty.The district attorney says 48-year-old Holly Anne Smith of Shenandoah was secretly communicating with the now-17-year-old boy via text message for months despite a "no contact" order from the judge.Smith taught in the Hamburg School District.She's free on $50,000 bail tonight.