Berks County teacher accused of sexual relationship with student re-arrested

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Berks County teacher who admitted having a sexual relationship with an underage student has been re-arrested.
She is accused of continuing to talk with the victim even after pleading guilty.
The district attorney says 48-year-old Holly Anne Smith of Shenandoah was secretly communicating with the now-17-year-old boy via text message for months despite a "no contact" order from the judge.
Smith taught in the Hamburg School District.
She's free on $50,000 bail tonight.
