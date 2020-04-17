Coronavirus

Berks County leaders sound alarm about rise in COVID-19 cases

READING, Pennsylvania -- A sharp rise in coronavirus cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals in Berks County, officials said Thursday.

Tower Health's Reading Hospital and Penn State Health St. Joseph released a model that shows a looming shortage of regular hospital beds and ICU beds. Hospital officials said they are working to avoid that worst-case scenario by creating additional bed capacity, adding staff and procuring supplies.

The hospital executives took part in a news conference arranged by the Berks County commissioners.

Board chairman Christian Leinbach said virus cases are rising at a sharper rate in Berks than in neighboring counties. He chided residents and businesses for failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"The numbers are bleak in Berks County," Leinbach said. "We are not doing well. Businesses and individuals are not doing enough of the basic things, like wearing a mask."

More than 1,400 Berks residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department.

Leinbach, citing data from the coroner's office, said 52 have died.
