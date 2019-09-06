Berks County day care worker accused of inappropriately touching another child

BERN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man accused of inappropriately touching a child at a Berks County day care is now facing more charges.

Andrew McCollin, 33, of Berwick, Columbia County was first arrested on August 30.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Day care employee arrested for inappropriate touching of child. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on August 30, 2019.


Since then, investigators said a 5-year-old boy disclosed to his parents that he was inappropriately touched by McCollin while at Creative Beginnings Early Learning Center on Route 183 in Bern Township.

McCollin has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, institutional sexual assault - child care, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Detectives said they are continuing their investigation into other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the district attorney's office by calling 610-478-7171.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bern townshippa. newsday care
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Dorian delivers clouds, wind and a bit of rain today
Hurricane death toll rises to 30 in the Bahamas as aid begins to arrive
Man shot while in backyard, says bullet came from nearby home
Guns, ammunition, bombs and mortars found in Montco home
Police investigate death of baby at Delaware day care center
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
North Wildwood Braces for Beach Erosion from Dorian
Show More
Interactive robot added to medical staff at CHOP
Vernon Odom honored in Center City
Woman admits to fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
More TOP STORIES News