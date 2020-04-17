Fleetwood, Berks County fire damages 4 homes, church

FLEETWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-alarm fire that damaged homes and spread to a church in Berks County Thursday night.

The fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Locust Street in Fleetwood.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out of the roof of one home and smoke pouring out of several others.

Investigators said the fire spread to four buildings in all, including the Fleetwood Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

A third alarm was struck for additional manpower.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

The fire was brought under control around 3 a.m.

Authorities are working to determine a cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fleetwood boroughfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf to unveil Pa. economic reopening plan at 2 p.m.
New Jersey coronavirus cases top 78,000; deaths rise to 3,840
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Protest against Pa. business closures planned in Harrisburg
Berks County leaders sound alarm about rise in COVID-19 cases
Hospital ship ready for Philly COVID-19 patients
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Show More
Conshohocken diner gives away pancakes to community
Shootings, homicides have doubled in Philly's 22nd district since 2019
$10K reward offered in Bensalem shooting, robbery attempt
Body found in burning car at N.J. auto dealership
Delco workers sleeping at job to help health care workers
More TOP STORIES News