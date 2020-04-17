Fleetwood, Berks County fire near church damages homes

FLEETWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire that damaged homes and spread near a church in Berks County Thursday night.

The flames broke out around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of East Locust Street in Fleetwood.

Officials said the fire started in one house and then spread to at least one neighboring home.

Crews said they checked a nearby church for any fire damage, as well.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the fire or what may have caused it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fleetwood boroughfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in burning car at N.J. auto dealership
Delco workers sleeping at job to help health care workers
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
3 injured, possibly 4, in Strawberry Mansion shootout
Shootings, homicides have doubled in Philly's 22nd district
Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19
Hometown hero saves family of three from raging house fire
Show More
Man smashes drive-thru window of Philly restaurant
Die-hard Eagles fan battling COVID-19
Eagles' Kelce retires from arm wrestling, not NFL
Temple University Hospital needs help identifying patient
Man with concealed carry permit shoots 3 teens on SEPTA bus
More TOP STORIES News