Fleetwood, Berks County fire near church damages homes

FLEETWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire that damaged homes and spread near a church in Berks County Thursday night.The flames broke out around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of East Locust Street in Fleetwood.Officials said the fire started in one house and then spread to at least one neighboring home.Crews said they checked a nearby church for any fire damage, as well.Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the fire or what may have caused it.