Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Berks County; 1 injured

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Berks County, Pennsylvania were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to the district attorney's office.
District Attorney John Adams told WMFZ that police responded to a 911 call at about 7:45 a.m. of a 66-year-old man having a mental health crisis in the unit block of Butlers Lane in Brecknock Township.
When officer arrived, the man was holding a large knife in his hand.
Officials said officers told the man to drop the knife, however the man ignored the commands and moved toward the officer.
The officer deployed a taser which was ineffective, officials said. Subsequently, the officer fired one shot with their service weapon which struck the male in the torso area.
"This will be an ongoing investigation to determine whether or not the officer was justified in the force that he used in this incident," Adams said.
EMS personnel immediately administered first aid and life saving measures.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Adams said the officer was not injured.
No additional details were made available.
