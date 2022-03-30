officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Berks County; 1 injured

One person was shot, but is expected to survive, District Attorney John Adams said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - March 30, 2022

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Berks County, Pennsylvania were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to the district attorney's office.

District Attorney John Adams told WMFZ that police responded to a 911 call at about 7:45 a.m. of a 66-year-old man having a mental health crisis in the unit block of Butlers Lane in Brecknock Township.

When officer arrived, the man was holding a large knife in his hand.

Officials said officers told the man to drop the knife, however the man ignored the commands and moved toward the officer.

The officer deployed a taser which was ineffective, officials said. Subsequently, the officer fired one shot with their service weapon which struck the male in the torso area.

"This will be an ongoing investigation to determine whether or not the officer was justified in the force that he used in this incident," Adams said.

EMS personnel immediately administered first aid and life saving measures.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Adams said the officer was not injured.

No additional details were made available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berks countypennsylvania newsofficer involved shootingpolice
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Family of 12-year-old boy shot, killed by police speaks out
Bodycam footage released in Trenton police-involved shooting
Gunfire exchanged between suspects, police in Germantown
Armed man shot by Philly officers identified, charged
TOP STORIES
Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside Philly store
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Massive 3-alarm fire destroys bowling alley in Bucks County
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
AccuWeather: 70s and Stormy Thursday
New details released in deadly gas station shooting
Man charged with murder in death of Trenton 9-year-old
Show More
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer 'traumatized' after Oscars slap
Car in wild Philly chase involved in Pittsburgh kidnapping: Police
6 dead after pileup on Pa. highway; 80 vehicles involved
Sanitizer found in milk cartons at multiple Camden schools: Officials
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
More TOP STORIES News