Report: Multiple injuries after car crash at benefit for Pennsylvania fire victims

A photo posted by WNEP-TV shows firefighters and at least one emergency vehicle at the scene.

BERWICK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Multiple injuries have been reported after a car crashed at a benefit being held for the 10 people killed in a Pennsylvania fire, reports say.

According to WNEP-TV, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a restaurant called the Intoxicology Department on West 2nd Street in Berwick, Pa.

Officials tell the station that multiple people have been injured, but there was no immediate word on the severity of those injuries.

Local newspaper The Times-Leader reports multiple people were struck by a vehicle.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The benefit was being held at the restaurant for the victims of a fire back on August 5 in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania in which 10 people died.

The dead included seven adults and three children. One of the firefighters who responded to that scene was a relative of the victims.

All 10 victims of that fire died of smoke inhalation, the coroner said.