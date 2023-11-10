The best weekly sales from Nectar, Levoit and more up to 50% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

November is host to many different holidays, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and right now, you can already shop some of the best weekly sales. Below, we've rounded up the five best deals you can shop for right now. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so make sure to fill your carts up soon before they expire. Each deal is also vetted by our team of deal experts, so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

50% off Amazon JBL Headphones $24.95

$49.95 These JBL headphones are down to just $25 and can get you up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. You can use both Siri and Googe voice assistance with these headphones, and can even control your music using the physical buttons on the earcups. If you're holiday shopping, this is one of the best tech gifts to buy right now. Shop Now at Amazon

50% off Walmart Tineco Vacuums $99

$199 This Tineco vacuum is now down $100 and it's both a wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It works well on hardwood floors and tiles, and gets you up to 22 minutes of cleaning per charge. Shop it now as part of Walmart's Black Friday deals. Shop Now at Walmart

40% off Nectar Nectar Bed Frame With Headboard $329 to $491

$549 - $819 Nectar's flash sale has arrived. It's 40% off everything over at premium bedroom manufacturer Nectar, and you have to cast your eye out to the Nectar bed frame: just enough space above ground to feel safe at night, just low enough to get off the bed in the morning. Shop Now at Nectar

27% off Amazon LEVOIT Humidifiers $31.74

$43.99 Levoit makes some of our favorite air purifiers and humidifiers and this now is currently nearly 30% off. It works as a diffuser too, and you can add your favorite essential oils to it to brighten up your space. Shop it now at its reduced price while stocks last. Shop Now at Amazon

20% off Hoka Hoka Clifton 8 $111.99

$140 Hoka makes some of the most comfortable and cushioned shoes, built for running, training or walking, and right now you can shop the Clifton 8 at a reduced price. These stylish shoes are breathable and lightweight and are currently available in multiple sizes and colors. Shop Now at Hoka

By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.