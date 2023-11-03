Get up to 65% off products from Chewy, JBL and Samsung with the best deals of the week

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

The start of a new month means new deals and sales arriving at your favorite retailers, including Samsung, Cozy Earth and JBL. Below, we've rounded up the five best deals you can shop for right now. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so make sure to fill your carts up soon before they expire. Each deal is also vetted by our team of deal experts, so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

33% off Samsung vacuums at Amazon

Image credit: Amazon

This Samsung vacuum has a 40-minute runtime and can fit under your couch or other hard-to-reach places, according to the brand. It has a 0.8 litre dust bin and comes with multiple additional tools depending on what area of your floors you're cleaning. It's also down to just $199.99 right now - originally 299.99.

30% off Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Sets

Image credit: Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is running an early Black Friday Sale, with up to 35% off sitewide. One pick from this sale is the brand's top-rated Bamboo sheet set, which I own and love. These are the softest sheets I have and they fit snugly on my queen mattress, never sliding off, even as I toss and turn throughout the night. You can shop sizes between Twin and Split King and choose between 13 different colors - not all colors are on sale, so make sure to check before you buy.

50% off JBL headphones

Image credit: Amazon

These JBL headphones are down to just $25 and can get you up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. You can use both Siri and Googe voice assistance with these headphones, and can even control your music using the physical buttons on the earcups. If you're holiday shopping, this is one of the best tech gifts to buy right now.

Early Black Friday deals on toys and treats at Chewy

Image credit: Chewy

Chewy has a ton of treats and toys for both your cat and dog on sale right now, like this popular Chuck it ball, now available for just $5. The 2-pack ball set is 65% off and each ball has a high bounce capacity, can float on water and is easily visible from afar, thanks to its bright orange build. Shop between two sizes, medium and small.

Outdoor Voices essentials up to 50% off

Image credit: Outdoor Voices

The one-shoulder dress is down by $50, now just $49.95. This functional dress has built-in shorts so you can wear it at the court or at the gym. It's also stylish enough to wear for a day in the park or on your weekly grocery run. It has a slimming fit and two built-in pockets for storage,