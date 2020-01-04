BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire damaged several businesses and apartments in downtown Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Firefighters were called to the unit block of East 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday where they found smoke pouring out of an apartment.
The fire quickly spread to a second unit. Both suffered extensive damage.
It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.
A cigar shop and a Domino's below the apartments were left with smoke and water damage.
There is no word on how the fire started.
Apartments, Domino's damaged in Bethlehem fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More