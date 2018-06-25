Bethlehem murder-suicide incident under investigation

Bethlehem police are looking into what could have caused a man to kill his roommate and then take his own life.They say 33-year-old John Schmook was found shot to death inside his home early Monday morning.Investigators began looking for the roommate, and the search led them to an apartment complex about three miles away.They surrounded the building and forced their way inside one of the units around 6:30 a.m.Once inside, they discovered Sean Ferry's body.Police say there are no other suspects and no reason for the community to worry.-----