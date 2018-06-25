Bethlehem murder-suicide incident under investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bethlehem police are looking into what could have caused a man to kill his roommate and then take his own life.

They say 33-year-old John Schmook was found shot to death inside his home early Monday morning.

Investigators began looking for the roommate, and the search led them to an apartment complex about three miles away.

They surrounded the building and forced their way inside one of the units around 6:30 a.m.

Once inside, they discovered Sean Ferry's body.

Police say there are no other suspects and no reason for the community to worry.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidehomicide investigationpennsylvania newsBethlehem
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News