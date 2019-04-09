Bethlehem police investigating attempted luring incident near school

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bethlehem police are looking into an attempted luring incident near a school.A girl waiting for a bus in front of Marvine Elementary School in Bethlehem Monday morning says a man asked her to get into his car.Police say the student does not go to a Bethlehem Area School District school.After the girl declined, the man drove to the other side of the street and waited until the girl boarded the bus.Police are looking for what is believed to be a red or maroon older model SUV.