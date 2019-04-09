Bethlehem police investigating attempted luring incident near school

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bethlehem police are looking into an attempted luring incident near a school.

A girl waiting for a bus in front of Marvine Elementary School in Bethlehem Monday morning says a man asked her to get into his car.

Police say the student does not go to a Bethlehem Area School District school.

After the girl declined, the man drove to the other side of the street and waited until the girl boarded the bus.

Police are looking for what is believed to be a red or maroon older model SUV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newscrimeluring
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News