Bethlehem police search for owner of $220,000 Richard Mille watch

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators in Bethlehem are trying to reunite a wristwatch, worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars with its rightful owner.

Detectives say the Richard Mille watch, similar to the one in this photo, was recovered during a fraud investigation Thursday on East 4th Street.

The watch was allegedly part of a scam which instructed the victims to mail their watches to various addresses in exchange for a promised payment, which was never delivered.

Anyone with information on the watch is asked to call the police.
