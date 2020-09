British zoo parrot stuns with cover of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'

EMBED >More News Videos They are the cutest thing. A pigeon that can't fly become best friends with a puppy that can't walk at a rescue shelter in Rochester, New York.



A singing parrot in England is giving Beyoncé a run for her money.A viral video shows Chico the parrot serenading a captivated audience at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park with a familiar tune.Employees first heard Chico sing Beyonce's 2008 hit "If I Were a Boy" during coronavirus lockdown.The park, which claims to house the UK's largest parrot collection, says Chico has more tunes under his belt, and they plan to release more videos.Chico has become somewhat of a celebrity at the park since his viral video. He even has his own Instagram.